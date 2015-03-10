Representatives of the FBI arrived in Georgia

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ On Monday Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri met with representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Report informs, referring to the Georgian media, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the FBI, noted the achieved progress and discussed future plans. Also mentioned the importance of sharing experiences and projects undertaken with the support of the US government.

The conversation as well touched on training and study visits to the fight against cross-border crime, terrorism, trafficking, cyber crime, cyber-terrorism, as well as other important areas of priority and organized under the Charter on Strategic Partnership.