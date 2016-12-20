 Top
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared his memories about killed Russian envoy

    Turkish President: Me and the Turkish people strongly condemn this terror act

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Andrey Karlov was one of the diplomats, whom I have always approved."

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the inauguration ceremony of the Eurasian Tunnel in Istanbul.

    According to him, he has met with the late envoy a week ago: "A week ago, he came to talk to me together with President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation. We have held discussions. He was very sincere person. The incident that occurred yesterday is a tragedy. Me and the Turkish people strongly condemn this terror act."

