Qatar, Türkiye agree on joint mediation in regional conflicts

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Qatar and Türkiye have agreed to increase bilateral trade, expand energy cooperation, hold consultations on security matters, and pursue joint mediation efforts in regional conflicts, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X, Report informs.

The agreement was outlined in the Joint Communiqué issued following the 12th meeting of the Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee.

The communiqué reaffirmed the two countries' goal of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion, taking into account the potential of their respective economies.

"The parties agreed to explore new opportunities for expanding and diversifying trade and economic ties, as well as the contribution that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) can make toward achieving this objective," the communiqué stated.

The sides also noted that Qatar has made significant investments in Türkiye, while Turkish contractors have implemented 206 projects in Qatar with a total value of $20.8 billion. They agreed to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

"The parties expressed their readiness to implement concrete energy cooperation projects based on their long-standing and robust relationship, particularly in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade."

In addition, the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation through consultations on security threats, regional and global security issues, and defense policy, as well as through joint military exercises, cooperation in the defense industry, and personnel training exchanges.

The communiqué also stated that, given their respective roles in mediation and conflict resolution, Qatar and Türkiye agreed to further strengthen cooperation and coordination through regular consultations and exchanges of experience.

The parties agreed to continue joint efforts aimed at conflict prevention, peaceful resolution of disputes, and the promotion of lasting peace and stability through mediation, support for conflict resolution, and preventive diplomacy.