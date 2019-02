Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Qatari government has assumed responsibility for covering the financial expenses of the Embassy of Armenia in Doha for three years.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that the annual cost of maintaining the Armenian embassy in Qatar is $192 584.

$110,000 of this amount will be paid by Qatar for three years.

Notably, loss of jobs are being recorded in Armenian embassies abroad.