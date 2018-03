Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ We must finally rid Russia of the tragedy of the kinds of things we recently saw and experienced: I mean audacious murder of Boris Nemtsov, in the very centre of the capital.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the board at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Mr Putin called for Russia to be made free of such murders, which he described as a disgrace.