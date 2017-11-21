Putin: Syria’s government troops control nearly 98% territory

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Syria’s government troops control nearly 98% of the territory".

Report informs citing the TASS, Russian president Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks at a meeting with Czech President Milos Zeman on Tuesday.

"It is true that government troops in Syria control more than 98% of the territory", he said. "Pockets of resistance remain, but they are shrinking under the strikes of our Aerospace Force and the Syrian allies", Putin said.

