Putin: Syria’s government troops control nearly 98% territory

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Syria’s government troops control nearly 98% of the territory".
Report informs citing the TASS, Russian president Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks at a meeting with Czech President Milos Zeman on Tuesday.
"It is true that government troops in Syria control more than 98% of the territory", he said. "Pockets of resistance remain, but they are shrinking under the strikes of our Aerospace Force and the Syrian allies", Putin said.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
