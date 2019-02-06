Putin signs decree on abolition of restrictive measures against Turkey

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree abolishing visas for Turkish business people and truck drivers, subject to the adoption of similar measures by Ankara. Report informs citing the TASS that document is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

According to the decree, a visa-free regime would be introduced for Turkish citizens with special passports who are on short-term business trips, including diplomatic missions and consular affairs, as well as professional drivers engaged in international road haulage.

The decree will come into force on the condition that Turkey adopts similar measures for Russian citizens "based on the principle of reciprocity."

The relations between the two countries rapidly deteriorated as a Russian bomber jet was shut down by Turkey in Nov. 2015 for violating its border with Syria. Russia imposed a range of economic sanctions as a response, including an end to visa-free travel.

After a quick recovery in bilateral relations, the two countries rapidly increased military and economic cooperation.