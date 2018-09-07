Putin: Significant progress achieved in normalizing situation in Syria

© РИА Новости

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ To date, about 95% of the Syrian lands have been cleared of terrorists, and about 17 thousand people have returned to their homes

Report quotes Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying at the trilatreal Russia-Iran-Turkey summit in Tehran that the terrorists in the province of Idlib carry out and prepare provocations, including with chemical weapons,

According to him, to date about 95% of the Syrian lands have been cleared of terrorists, about 17 thousand people have returned to their homes.

"It would be useful to make the humanitarian efforts in Syria systematic and to ensure a mass return of Syrians to their homes," said the head of the Russian state.

"I have to note that the decision of the two previous summits of the guarantor states of the Astana process is being successfully implemented, and significant progress has been achieved in ensuring long-term normalization in Syria," Putin said.