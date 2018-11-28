Putin: Russia, Turkey performed S-400 contract without using dollar settlements

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Turkey managed to perform the S-400 contract without using the US dollar as a means of payment, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the VTB Capital’s investment forum Russia Calling!, Report informs citing TASS.

"I’ve just talked to the Turkish president, literally half an hour ago. We discussed a number of concrete issues. I would like to recall our military-technical cooperation contract, the one for S-400 air defense systems. We are aware that if we perform the settlements in US dollars, they will not be effected. We devised a different solution and the transaction was fulfilled," he said.