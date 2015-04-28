Putin: Russia's nuclear arsenal reduced to a minimum

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia consistently fulfills all the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and reduced its nuclear arsenal to the lowest level, which is a significant contribution to general and complete disarmament. Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Conference in 2015.

"We plan to continue to work in this direction, as well as to maintain a balance between the development of the" peaceful atom "and strengthening the non-proliferation regime, including the IAEA safeguards system - said Putin.Configured to work closely with all stakeholders to create a modern, stable and secure architecture of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy".