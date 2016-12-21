Putin puts off annual press conference

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin has postponed annual big press conference scheduled for December 22.

Report informs citing the Russian media, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On December 22, Vladimir Putin will take part in the mourning events dedicated to the farewell to the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

"Due to the fact that farewell and funeral of the murdered Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov will be held on Thursday, the president decided not to hold a large annual press conference on December 22", D.Peskov said, adding that Russian president will take part in the mourning event.

Press conference postponed for December 23.

Peskov added that accreditation of reporters and all other conditions of press conference remain the same.

Notably, Russian Ambassador to Turkey A.Karlov was killed on December 19 evening in Ankara, during a speech at the exhibition in Contemporary Art Centre.