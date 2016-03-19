Putin offers condolences to all who lost the loved ones in Rostov-on-Don plane crash

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin offers condolences to all who lost the loved ones in the Boeing crash in Rostov-on-Don, and ordered to the local governor and minister of emergencies to do everything necessary for the families of the victims, Report informs citing Russian media, the president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Governor Vasiliy Golubev and Minister Vladimir Puchkov reported to Vladimir Putin the search work progress on the site," the press secretary said. "The president said the most important now is the work with families and friends of the victims."

"The president offers his deepest condolences to all who lost their friends and families in the plane crash," he said.

On Saturday, at 3:42 localtime, FlyDubai’s Boeing 737-800 crashed at the airport in Russia’s southern Rostov-on-Don during the second circle on landing in complicated weather conditions (strong side wind and rain). The plane served a flight from Dubai. It carried 62 people. The preliminary information is nobody could survive the crash.