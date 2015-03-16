Putin: 'No gossip is boring'

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, in the course of the meeting, the Russian president commented the reports concerning his health. According to him, "Without gossip is boring"

In turn, the head of Kyrgyzstan said that Vladimir Putin feels good.

"Few minutes ago Vladimir Putin sat behind the wheel and drove", said A.Atambayev during a meeting with Putin.