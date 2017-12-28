Putin names number of Russian military deployed to Syria

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 48,000 Russian military personnel deployed to Syria to take part in antiterrorist operation.

Report informs referring to Interfax, Russian president Vladimir Putin says.

"Over 48,000 Russian military personnel were deployed to Syria in two years or more", Putin said at the ceremony of awarding Russian military who took part in the antiterrorist operation in Syria.

According to him, they are representatives of almost from all military professions: pilots and sailors, servicemen of special forces and military police, sappers, scouts, signalmen, medical service specialists, officers of government bodies".