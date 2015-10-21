Putin informs Erdoğan of Assad’s visit to Moscow

Baku. 21 October. President Erdoğan has spoken with Putin on Wednesday over a phone call and was informed over Assad's visit to Moscow, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Erdoğan has expressed his concern over an expected refugee wave following Russia's air strikes in Syria during his call with the Russian president.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad met with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in an unannounced visit to Moscow, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday.

Assad and Putin held talks over Russia's military offensive in Syria against ISIS and other groups, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yesterday evening, the president of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad, made a working visit to Moscow," Peskov said, adding that he met with Putin though he did not specify whether he was still in Moscow Wednesday.