Putin expresses his condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack in Kayseri

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over a deadly terrorist attack in Kayseri and told that Russia is ready to increase cooperation against terrorism, Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti.

"Please accept my deep condolences over the killings of the Turkish servicemen as a result of the terrorist attack in the city of Kayseri. I am sure that a more resolute fight against extremist groups should become a response to these criminal actions. Russia, on its part, is ready to further enhance cooperation with Turkey in fight against terrorism," said in the telegram placed on Kremlin web site on Saturday.

Putin also askes Erdogan to deliver his words of condolence to the families of victims and wishes speedy recovery for the injured.

Turkish Army’s General Staff informed on the terrorist attack against military servicemen in Kayseri.

An explosive-laden car blasted near a military bus, which was carrying soldiers. At least 13 soldiers were reportedly killed, while 55 were injured.



