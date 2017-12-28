Putin: Explosion in St. Petersburg a terrorist act

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin called the blast in St. Petersburg a terrorist act.
Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.
On Wednesday, a blast occurred in a store in St. Petersburg, injuring 13 people.
Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin called the blast in St. Petersburg a terrorist act.
Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.
On Wednesday, a blast occurred in a store in St. Petersburg, injuring 13 people.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook