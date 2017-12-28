 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin: Explosion in St. Petersburg a terrorist act

    A blast occurred in a store in St. Petersburg, injuring 13 people© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin called the blast in St. Petersburg a terrorist act.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti

    On Wednesday, a blast occurred in a store in St. Petersburg, injuring 13 people.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi