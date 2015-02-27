 Top
    Putin cuts wages of Kremlin employees

    Russia's Putin cuts salaries of presidential administration by 10%

    Baku.27 February.REPORT.AZ/ Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to cut the salaries of members of the presidential administration by 10 percent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted, as Report informs citing Russian news agencies saying on Friday.

    It was previously reported that the State Duma appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cut salaries to deputies in connection with the adjustment of the state budget for the current year, if the proposal is supported by factions of the lower chamber of parliament.


