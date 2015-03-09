Putin approved simplification of registration for Armenian citizens in Russia

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on ratification of the agreement with Armenia on mutual facilitation of registration of citizens of the two countries. Report informs citing the TASS, the corresponding document published on the official portal of legal information.

The agreement provides for the release of the Russian citizens temporarily residing in the territory of Armenia and Armenian citizens temporarily residing in the territory of Russia, from the obligation of registration (registration at the place of residence) to the competent authorities of the State of entry for 30 days.

In particular, citizens of Armenia, which previously had 30 days to stay in Russia to become the migration registration, can now stay on the territory of the Russian Federation without registering a total of 90 days per period of 180 days.