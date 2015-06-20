​Protests continue in Yerevan, there are detainees

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ A three-day sit-in protest against the raising prices in electricity tariffs still continue on Freedom square in Yerevan, some were detained. Report informs citing Armenian media, the campaign will last until June 22.

People intend to gather at the Armenian President's Administration at the last day of the protest.

The police allowed the protesters to stay at night on the street in Yerevan under certain conditions. "The meeting is illegal. You appealed to the competent authority and received consent to conduct a protest rally to 23:00, "- Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police Valery Osipyan said to the protesters.

He said: "Setting tents is not allowed. Otherwise, it will be forbidden to hold protests, "- Osipyan said.