Program of US Vice President's visit to Turkey unveiled

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The program of US Vice President Joe Biden's visit to Turkey has been unveiled.

Report informs citing Habertürk, at the end of the visit, he will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

After welcoming at Ankara Esenboğa Airport, Joe Biden will visit the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) and hold a closed to media meeting with the parliament's speaker Ismail Kahraman. After the meeting, he will visit the parliament's building, bombed during July 15 coup attempt.

Following the dinner, Joe Biden will hold a face-to-face meeting with Turkish PM Binali Yildirim at Çankaya Mansion. Then, they will issue a statement for the media.

Turkish leader will hold a face-to-face meeting with the American diplomat at the Presidential residence. The media representatives will be allowed to photograph before the meeting, however, the event will be closed to media.

Notably, Joe Biden will visit Turkey on August 24. The visit will end on the same day evening.