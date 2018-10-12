Princes of Saudi Arabia gone missing

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Some princes of Saudi Arabia suffered sad fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who went missing in the Consulate General of the Kingdom in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that in 2003, Prince Sultan bin Turki, King Fahda’s nephew, known for his opposition views, was abducted and taken to Switzerland. It became known that the abduction of Sultan bin Turki was ordered by his cousin Prince Abdulaziz. In 2010, Prince Sultan, who went to the US for treatment, fled from there to Europe

In 2016, Saudi intelligence took him to Paris.

Prince Turki bin Bandar was held for some time in a Saudi prison with regard to inheritance rights. Coming out of prison, the disgraced prince lived in Europe for some time. There he released a video entitled “I Expose Your Corruption”, exposing the corrupt activities of the royal family. In 2015, the prince went missing in Europe. It is said that the prince was detained on his way from Morocco to France and extradited to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Saud bin Saif al-Nasr lived in Italy. He and his family supported overthrowing the government of then-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. It is noted that Prince Saud was abducted by the Saudi intelligence and taken to Riyadh.

Loujain Alhathloul defended the rights of women in Saudi Arabia. She was detained in the UAE and exiled to the kingdom. It is reported that Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri who was forced to resign, but released after an international scandal was also arrested in Riyadh.