Prime Minister of Russia to visit Armenia in September

Baku. August 20. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev will visit Armenia in the first half of September.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was stated by the Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan. According to him, the visit is scheduled for September 8-9, it was discussed during a recent visit of A. Abrahamian to the Russian Federation.

Armenian Prime Minister also said he is going to meet with the Prime Minister of Georgia and Iran in the near future. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on August 21, and on September 15 Abrahamyan will visit Iran.