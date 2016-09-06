Preventive measures taken on 147 teachers in Turkey

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Preventive measures have been chosen on 147 teachers in Kayseri province, Turkey in regard with Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing the Turkish media, 400 policemen took part in the operation, which launched due to the warrant of local prosecutor's office.

A while ago, they were dismissed. Suspected teachers are charged with articles of 'break the Constitution of the country, attempt a coup and to be a member to a terror organization'.