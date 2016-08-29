President of Uzbekistan is in intensive care after brain hemorrhage

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov is in intensive care after brain hemorrhage.

Daughter of Uzbek President, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva said the head of state suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Report informs referring to the RBC, she wrote on her pages on Instagram and Facebook.

Islam Karimov was hospitalized in the morning on August 27, "due to cerebral hemorrhage," she wrote, noting that she makes the statement "to avoid misunderstandings". In her words, "to make any predictions about his future state is still too early."