Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Karipbek Kuyukov were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by activist for anti-nuclear movement the director of research institution of Office of the world of Basel Institute (Switzerland) Alyn Ware.

Report informs citing the Kazinform, the activist wrote on his page to Facebook.

"This year I nominated Karipbek Kuyukov and President Nazarbayev for the Nobel Peace Prize for their incredible efforts for nuclear abolition," he wrote.

As it is noted in the reference given by Alyn Varya with a short list of nominees of the award, the offer on Nazarbayev and Kuyukov's nomination arrived also from the British politician Bill Kidd.

In the request it was noted that President Nursultan Nazarbayev stands out as a leader who has taken a number of significant nuclear disarmament initiatives during his 22 years as leader of Kazakhstan not only has a commitment to the achievement of a nuclear-weapons-free world, but continues to take a number of initiatives that are influential in the process to achieve such a world. A Nobel Peace Prize would enhance the influence and support these processes globally.

Nazarbayev put forward the candidacy for the Nobel Prize in 2011.