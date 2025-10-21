Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Pope Leo's meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 08:54
    Pope Leo's meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus

    Pope Leo XIV met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in the Vatican, and during subsequent discussions in the Secretariat of State, the Prime Minister and Cardinal Parolin addressed "the need for a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus," Report informs via AZERTAC.

    According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office following the meeting with the Pope, the Prime Minister met with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

    Pope Leo XIV Nikol Pashinyan peace process
    Paşinyan Vatikanın dövlət katibi ilə Ermənistan - Azərbaycan razılaşmasını müzakirə edib
    Пашинян обсудил с госсекретарем Ватикана соглашение между Арменией и Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:02

    Mirzoyan: Baku-Yerevan peace opens new economic opportunities in region

    Region
    08:54

    Pope Leo's meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    08:47

    Azerbaijani deputy FM takes part in high-level EU meeting

    Foreign policy
    08:38
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speakers of Parliaments of Namibia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Geneva

    Milli Majlis
    08:29
    Photo

    Court hearings feature testimonies regarding killing and capturing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces

    Incident
    08:21

    Japan's government resigns ahead of new prime minister's election

    Other countries
    08:13

    Israel receives body of one more hostage — PM's office

    Other countries
    08:05

    Hamas leaders did not approve violation of ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Trump insists

    Other countries
    All News Feed