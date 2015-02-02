Polling: 42% of Russians are in favor of a Russian court of Valery Permiakov

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ 68% of Russians are aware of mass killings in Gyumri city of Armenia and riots followed by that. Report informs referring to Interfax, these are the results of the polling by the Levada Center.

It is noted that 32% did not hear about it.

According to the statement, 48% of respondents said that the investigation should lead both Russian and Armenian investigators. According to the survey, 42% of Russians are in favor of the court to be Russian, but 44% to be held in Armenia.

On January 12 in a house in Gyumri six people were killed and six-month child, who later died in hospital.

On suspicion of murder while trying to go through the Turkish border was detained serviceman of 102nd Russian military base Valery Perm quartered in Gyumri. On January 14 he was charged under the Criminal Code of Armenia and Russia.