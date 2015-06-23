​Police breaks up the rally in Yerevan

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Police officers broke up a rally in the city centre of Yerevan on Tuesday morning. The protest was held against the increase in electricity tariffs. Report informs citing Armenian media, protesters were pushed from Baghramian Avenue towards the Opera House by powerful jets of water cannons.

Police officers also delivered dozens of protesters, including journalists to police departments.

The protesters, who have carried out a three-day sit-in from June 19 at Freedom Square in protest against the increase in electricity tariffs, started marching towards the building of the presidential administration in Armenia, but were stopped by police nearby, at the beginning of Baghramian Avenue.

Just a few hours earlier, the police issued a statement in which they warned that they had the right to use force against lawbreakers.