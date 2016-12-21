Peskov: Security measures taken at Putin's annual news conference

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Security measures at Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference this week will remain as high as they routinely are.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course security measures, as with other fairly large events, corresponding to the current moment are taken during the organization of the press conference," Peskov told reporters.

Putin postponed the address from Thursday, December 22, to Friday, December 23, to take part in the memorial service paying respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov on Thursday.