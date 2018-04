Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Perpetrators of Istanbul Atatürk Airport terror attacks have been identified.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, one of them is Uzbek, another is Kyrgyz and the other one is Dagestan-born Russian citizen.

Notably, death toll in the Istanbul Atatürk Airport terrorist attacks on June 28 now reaches 43.

250 people injured in the incident.