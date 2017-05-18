 Top
    Permyakov who jailed for life for killing Armenian family will serve sentence in Russia

    'Decision of the Russian court guarantees unconditional and full execution of verdict to Valery Permyakov'

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian serviceman Valery Permyakov, who jailed for life for murdering the Avetisyan family of 7 people in Gyumri, will serve his sentence in Russia.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenia's ministry of justice said.

    "The decision of the court of the Russian Federation guarantees unconditional and full execution of the verdict to the citizen of the Russian Federation V. Permyakov, sentenced by the Armenian court to life imprisonment - in the order established by the international agreements valid between Armenia and Russia.

    Taking this into account, law enforcement bodies of Armenia and Russia are holding discussions to resolve the issue within the framework of the Moscow Convention of 1998 on the transfer of prisoners for further serving their sentences, "the statement said.

    On August 23, a court in Armenia sentenced Permyakov, who killed Avetisyan's family members, to life imprisonment.

    On January 12, 2015, Avetisyan's family of six was killed in Gyumri, another wounded six-month-old child died in the hospital a week later. On the same day, a Russian conscript-soldier Valery Permyakov was detained on suspicion.

