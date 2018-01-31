Pentagon spokesman: We are beside our ally Turkey

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ “We can resolve the problem with Manbij city in Syria through mutual cooperation and we will continue discussions in this direction”.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said.

In response to the question, "Can Turkey and US forces face each other in Manbij city?" He said that they are trying to solve the problem with Ankara at all levels: "At the same time, we take into consideration Turkey’s security concerns and try to keep the pressure on ISIS as before. This problem can only be solved by mutual cooperation. We are beside our NATO ally. We will continue our discussions with Turkish officials”.

Notably, official Ankara has announced that it will conduct anti-terror operation in Manbij after Syria's Afrin region. Officials in Turkey say that this region of Syria belongs to the Arabs. PYD and the YPG (terrorist PKK group in Syria) have occupied the region. Washington has announced the presence of its military there and that they will not leave Manbij city.