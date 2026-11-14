Pashinyan: Yerevan, Ankara close to normalizing relations

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Armenia and Türkiye are close to fully normalizing diplomatic relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs via Interfax.

While commenting on relations between the two countries, Pashinyan said he was confident that Armenia and Türkiye would achieve full normalization of relations in the near future.

He noted that he had held a very positive meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a few days earlier and that both sides had acknowledged progress.

According to Pashinyan, the two countries are now very close to the final step, namely the establishment of diplomatic relations and the full opening of their borders.