Pashinyan: The account of Serzh Sargsyan's brother frozen

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ Serzh Sargsyan's brother Sashik Sargsyan has $30 mln in one account alone, which has already been frozen and cannot be withdrawn from Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to him, the fight against corruption is carried out primarily to improve the investment climate.

Pashinyan said the RPA representatives withdrew capital from Armenia in April and May. At the same time, the head of the Armenian government promised to return all the withdrawn money.