 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pashinyan: The account of Serzh Sargsyan's brother frozen

    © Reuters

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ Serzh Sargsyan's brother Sashik Sargsyan has $30 mln in one account alone, which has already been frozen and cannot be withdrawn from Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

    Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to him, the fight against corruption is carried out primarily to improve the investment climate.

    Pashinyan said the RPA representatives withdrew capital from Armenia in April and May. At the same time, the head of the Armenian government promised to return all the withdrawn money.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi