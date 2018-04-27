Pashinyan: Russia and US to not interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I am sure that Russia, the EU, the US, as countries and organizations respecting international law, will not interfere in Armenia's internal affairs".

Report informs, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in Yerevan.

"As we announced earlier, we are ready for negotiations (with the authorities - ed. Report). I am here now, but as you can see, Karen Karapetyan (acting prime minister- ed.) is not here. I consider it is quite clear fact", said Pashinyan.

Touching upon the topic on the plans of movement in the coming days, he pointed out that the opposition intends to continue protests.

"Plans remain the same. The situation remains serious, so I reckon that negotiations are necessary. We will continue our struggle through negotiations and meetings," he added.

Pashinyan added that the protests will stop for a couple of days so that the participants can rest and will continue in a number of Armenian cities on April 29.

According to him, the protests started in Yerevan were not directed against one person, but against the existing system in Armenia, which is corrupt and illegal.

"We want real changes in Armenia. We want guarantees that the elections to the new Parliament were held in a transparent and democratic way. We need to solve the political crisis, but not deepen it. All our proposals are directed at solving the problem," opposition leader said.