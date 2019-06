All leaders in Eurasian Economic Union awarded with Nursultan order, except Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan has not been awarded with the Order of Nazarbayev, established in honor of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Report informs citing Armenian media that Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Nur-Sultan city of Kazakhstan.

The meeting is attended by leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia and Armenia.

Before the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov with the Nursultan Order. Pashinyan was not awarded with this order.