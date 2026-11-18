Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed confidence that an overwhelming majority of citizens will support the new Constitution in a referendum, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.

"I will express my confidence that, following the referendum, an overwhelming majority of Armenian citizens will go out and vote in favour of the new Constitution, because by voting for this Constitution, they are voting in favour of themselves and future generations," Pashinyan said during a government question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

The prime minister stressed that the agenda surrounding the new Constitution concerns the country's vision and model of statehood.

"The concept and ideology of the new Constitution propose building on the ideology of 'Real Armenia'. The aim is to establish the Republic of Armenia as a state within its internationally recognized territory, turn the page of conflicts, develop the country and pass it on from one generation to the next. That is what this is about," the Armenian prime minister said.

He stressed that the proposed approach aims to make peace and the people's power irreversible.

"The message of the new Constitution is simple: we are turning the page of conflicts in all areas and making peace essentially irreversible. That is the logic. We are also making the people's power irreversible," he said.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia's current Constitution had been drafted with a view to serving the conflict, while the new text is intended to serve peace.