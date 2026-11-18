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The use of water resources of rivers flowing through the territories of Armenia and Azerbaijan requires cooperation and discussion of common rules, including on compliance with environmental standards, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the country's parliament, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

Pashinyan noted that countries overcoming conflict should cooperate in various areas.

"We have rivers that flow into the territory of Armenia from the territory of Azerbaijan, then flow back into the territory of Armenia, and then flow out of the territory of Armenia again. Essentially, these are shared rivers," the prime minister said.

He emphasized the need to discuss rules for the joint use of water resources, including environmental requirements.

Pashinyan also cited examples of similar cooperation in relations with Iran and Türkiye in this area.