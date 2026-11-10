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    Papuashvili: EU seeking to block Georgia's bilateral ties with member states

    Region
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 15:05
    Papuashvili: EU seeking to block Georgia's bilateral ties with member states

    Brussels is seeking to restrict Georgia's bilateral relations with European Union member states, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili told journalists in the Czech Republic, Report's Georgian bureau informs.

    According to Papuashvili, information has been received from various sources that Brussels is sending instructions to the capitals of EU member states not to hold meetings with Georgian delegations.

    He added that during his visit to the Czech Republic, he had held meetings with the Speaker of Parliament, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and government officials, including the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense.

    Papuashvili said that there are forces within EU member states that do not support Brussels' approach and stressed the importance of maintaining Georgia's bilateral relations with those countries.

    The speaker also pointed out that Brussels has been pursuing a policy of pressure against Georgia because it failed to bring about a change of government in the country following the 2024 elections. He said this policy was also aimed at affecting Georgia's relations with EU member states.

    He addressed economic and energy cooperation with the Czech Republic. According to him, the Czech Republic imports 40% of its crude oil from Azerbaijan via Georgia. He further stated that an agreement on gas supplies had been signed between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, under which gas is expected to be transported via the Middle Corridor and Georgia.

    Papuashvili emphasized the importance of expanding interparliamentary relations between Georgia and the Czech Republic. The speaker said he had invited the Speaker of the Czech Parliament to visit Georgia and expressed hope that the visit would take place in the near future.

    Shalva Papuashvili bilateral relations European Union (EU) Georgia
    Papuaşvili: Aİ Gürcüstanın təşkilata üzv dövlətlərlə ikitərəfli münasibətlərini bloklamağa çalışır
    Папуашвили: Брюссель пытается заблокировать двусторонние отношения Грузии со странами ЕС
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