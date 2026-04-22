Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pakistan, Turkish foreign ministers discuss regional developments

    Region
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 20:40
    Pakistan, Turkish foreign ministers discuss regional developments

    Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs, citing Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

    In a post on X, the ministry said the two ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

    Hakan Fidan Mohammad Ishaq Dar
    Hakan Fidan və İshaq Dar arasında telefon danışığı olub
    Хакан Фидан и Исхак Дар призвали к мирному решению конфликтов в регионе

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed