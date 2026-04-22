Pakistan, Turkish foreign ministers discuss regional developments
Region
- 22 April, 2026
- 20:40
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs, citing Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
In a post on X, the ministry said the two ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.
DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan this evening.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 22, 2026
Both leaders exchanged views on the latest regional developments and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in peaceful settlement of disputes.… pic.twitter.com/DZoCrSebiL
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