PACE President visits official to Georgia

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Mrs. Anne Brasseur will pay an official visit to Georgia.

Report informs citing the press service of the PACE, during her official visit on May 7-8, Mrs. Brasseur will hold meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

They will discuss issues of cooperation with the Council of Europe.