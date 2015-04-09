 Top
    PACE President to visit Armenia

    Anne Brasseur will also give a speech to students at Yerevan State University

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Anne Brasseur, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), will make an official visit to Armenia from 13 to 15 April 2015.

    Report informs referring to press service of the PACE In Yerevan, A. Brasseur is due to meet the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Foreign Minister. Meetings are also scheduled with parliamentary groups of the National Assembly, the Armenian delegation to PACE and representatives of civil society.

    PACE President will also give a speech to students at Yerevan State University.

