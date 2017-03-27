PACE calls for strengthening dialogue with CIS countries in fight against terrorism

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian parliamentarian Alain Dăsteks supports more active dialogue between the IPA CIS and PACE on the fight against terrorism, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On March 27, a joint meeting of the IPA CIS for Political Affairs and International Cooperation and PACE Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy held on the sidelines of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

"It's worth thinking about a more active and regular dialogue in this direction", A. Dästeks said.

He also spoke out "for a more systematic comparison of legislation in this area".