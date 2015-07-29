Over 1,3 thousand detained in Turkish anti-terror operations

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Ministry released a press statement on Wednesday regarding the latest operations carried out against ISIS, PKK and DHKP-C terror organizations both within Turkish borders and in Northern Iraq, Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to the statement, the number of detained suspects against ISIS, PKK and DHKP-C in the operation initiated last week has increased to 1,309, the statement declares.

After the Suruç suicide bombing in southeastern Turkey which claimed 32 lives and wounded more than 100, PKK-affiliated Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and the PKK blamed Turkey for the massacre on baseless claims and the terrorist organization has since martyred 11 Turkish officers.