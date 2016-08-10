Other 3 soldiers killed, 10 injured in Turkey terrorist attack

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ 3 soldiers were killed, 10 injured as a result of explosion of the car, carrying soldiers in Beytüşşebap district, Şırnak province, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

According to information, the attack occurred in Beytüşşebap district while the car was on way to the custom station.

The explosion occurred as terrorists exploded roadside mine.

Some of the injured reported to be in critical condition.

Notably, Beytüşşebap is located in Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey, at 20th km of Iraq and Syrian borders.

Notably, 5 soldiers were killed and 8 injured in Uludere terrorist attack of the mentioned province this morning.