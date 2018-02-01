One Turkish soldier martyred in terror attack from Iraq

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ One Turkish soldier was killed and five were wounded in a crossborder attack carried out by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from northern Iraq, targeting the eastern Turkish province of Hakkari.

Report informs citing the CNNTürk, the attackers used a guided missile to target the military base located by the Güven Mountain.

The wounded soldiers rushed to the Hakkari State Hospital for treatment.

The operation against the militants is ongoing in the area.