One of Turkish former prosecutors fleeing to Yerevan, finds shelter in Germany

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish former prosecutor Zakariya Oz flew from Yerevan to Germany, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The report said that "Araganakon" and on December 17-25, 2014, the prosecutors in corruption cases Zakariya OZ and Jalal Kara fled to Georgia and then Armenia, 12 hours before the decision on their arrest.

As the decision on the arrest of Zakariya Oz was not spread, he was able to get visa to Germany with a green passport freely. It was also said that a former prosecutor did not come across any obstacle during an inspection at the airport of Yerevan.

Last day, the Turkish President said that both prosecutors will be wanted via the Interpol.