Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ General of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution Gulamrza Samai was killed in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Farsnews, the general was participant of 8-year Iran-Iraq war.

According to information, G.Samai was one of commanders of Iranian military sent to Syria to guard Imam Ali’s daughter Excellency Zeynab’s tomb.