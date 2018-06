Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran (IRGC), Brigadier General Mohsen Gajharian killed in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Turkish "Anadolu" Agency.

According to the information, Mohsen Gajharian was the commander of a "Imam Rza" brigade.

Many Iranian generals and soldiers were killed in the Syrian war.